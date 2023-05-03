PhonePe goes live with UPI LITE to enable low-value transactions



The feature can be used with a single tap in UPI LITE accounts without entering a PIN, a passkey. The transaction is processed directly by debiting the on-device UPI LITE balance without involving the customers’ banks’ (remitter bank) core banking systems in real-time. This makes transactions more seamless and even faster than regular UPI transactions while also increasing the success probability of the transaction. Fintech firm PhonePe said on Wednesday it has gone live with the UPI LITE feature on its app, allowing users to initiate low-value payments under Rs 200.



“Small-ticket transactions make up a significant volume of the overall UPI payments, and UPI LITE will make them quicker and convenient, without putting a strain on the existing UPI infrastructure,” he said. “UPI LITE is a core part of the UPI stack offering, with a vision to enhance the users’ digital payments experience for frequent and low-ticket size spends,” said Rahul Chari, co-founder and chief technology officer of PhonePe.