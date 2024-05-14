Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor launches new TVS iQube e-scooter; price starts from Rs 94,999

TVS Motor launches new TVS iQube e-scooter; price starts from Rs 94,999

The TVS iQube Electric series, powered by TVS Motor's in-house EV technology, has already crossed the 300,000 unit sales mark

Two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor has rolled out a new range of its popular electric scooter, TVS iQube, widening its product portfolio, the company said.

With the launch of new variants, the TVS iQube portfolio begins at an introductory price of Rs 94,999 ex-showroom, the company said.

The TVS iQube is now available in 3 battery options -- 2.2 kWh, 3.4kWh and 5.1 kWh, being the largest battery pack in the segment. The company is ready to deliver TVS iQube ST to customers, TVS Motor Company said.

As a frontrunner in sustainable mobility solutions, TVS Motor Company reaffirms its commitment to the EV segment with trustworthy, innovative and delightful products.

Furthering this vision and in an endeavour to making EV accessible to all, with new 2.2kWh battery variant, TVS iQube series now starts at an introductory effective ex-showroom price of Rs 94,999 which will further help reduce the total cost of ownership for the customers, the city-based company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The TVS iQube Electric series, powered by TVS Motor's in-house EV technology, has already crossed the 300,000 unit sales mark, the statement said.

Commenting on the launch of the new variants, company EV Business Senior Vice President Manu Saxena said, "At TVS Motor company we are committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the industry. It is exciting to witness the growth of our 300,000 strong TVS iQube family."

"We are very happy to launch an all-new 2.2 kWh fastest charging variant in TVS iQube and an additional variant in TVS iQube ST. TVS iQube Electric series now comes with three battery options providing the most appropriate range and price combination to customers. Complete TVS iQube series will now be available for deliveries across India," Saxena added.

May 14 2024

