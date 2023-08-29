Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook, market share gains, new launches

TVS Motor revs up with strong outlook, market share gains, new launches

Two-wheeler company's margin gains among factors that should be monitored: Analysts

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 3:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

TVS Motor Company has been one of the best-performing two-wheeler stocks in this Financial Year (FY24), enriching investors with gains of 24 per cent. Among listed two-wheeler stocks, only Hero MotoCorp has done better in this period. New launches, market share gains, steady margins and expectations that its performance will continue in FY24 are expected to support TVS Motor’s stock.

New launches in the internal combustion engine and electric vehicle (EV) segments could be a near-term trigger. The company recently launched the TVS X, a premium electric scooter. Given the price point of Rs 2.5 lakh, the product may not garner large volumes and could be targeted at a niche market. Prabhudas Lilladher Research believes the company could focus on exports by using its strong presence in the global market and leverage its recent acquisition in Europe to showcase the scooter. For the Indian market, the brokerage expects TVS to launch EV products at lower price points to compete against similar launches by peers.

The company outperformed peers in the June quarter and gained 450 basis points market share in motorcycles to achieve a record level of 10.8 per cent. It maintained its scooter share of 25 per cent. HDFC Securities believes with supply challenges now largely over, the company’s performance would continue on the back of healthy demand for its best-selling motorbikes like Raider, Apache and Ronin. To be a leader in the electric two-wheeler segment, TVS is putting up building blocks with new launches, strengthening the dealer network and sign-ups with industry experts, joint venture partners and e-commerce players.

Also Read: Arnab Roy to be Maruti Suzuki's new CFO from January 1, Ajay Seth to retire

The street will keep an eye on the company’s margin performance. Led by a favourable mix, price hikes and cost reduction measures, the company reported a 60 basis expansion in margins to 10.6 per cent. This is the seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit margins for the company with profitability now consistently above the 10 per cent mark.

Uday Phani, an analyst with JM Financial Research, expects the company’s performance to continue on the volume front, while softening raw material prices, premiumisation, operating leverage and astute cost management would help margin.

Brokerage IIFL Research, however, believes that premium valuations for the stock (26-27 times FY25 earnings) do not factor in the negatives. IIFL analysts led by Joseph George argue that TVS Motor has been free cash flow positive only once (FY21) in the last five years and improvement in profitability has been offset by high capex and investments in recent years.

The company invested Rs 615 crore in subsidiaries in Q1FY24: An amount that is 1.3 times standalone profits. There is no clarity on sustainability of EV growth and the path to profitability now that the government’s FAME subsidy has been cut, said IIFL. 

Also Read: Bullish on green mobility, Tata Motors unveils new identity for EV biz

Also Read

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Sensex rallies 467 pts, Nifty tops 18,800; RIL, HDFC duo lead, IT caps gain

Sensex sheds 505 pts from summit, ends 165 pts up; PSU banks crack; IT gain

Auto, metal, FMCG shares lift Sensex 119 pts up; Broader markets outshine

Succession at Reliance: Here is what we know about the Ambani siblings

Sunil Mittal's Airtel plans Uganda's biggest IPO to raise $216 million

Gensol Engineering bags EPC projects worth Rs 101.6 crore in Dubai

Vedanta seeks to identify its dollar bondholders as $2 billion debt looms

NBCC bags Rs 66 cr order from Indian Medical Association to plan IMA House

Topics :TVS Motorautomobile manufacturerautomobile industrystock marketsTVS Motor Company

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasion

Want to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparedness

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate Rakhi

LIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this matters

Hero Karizma XMR 210 launches today, check price, specification and more

Next Story