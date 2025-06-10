Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor unveils 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with enhanced features

TVS Motor unveils 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with enhanced features

TVS Motor company
The launch also marks 20 years of Apache range of motorcycles which already has six million riders worldwide | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Two and three wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has unveiled 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V range of motorcycles, now OBD2B compliant and equipped with advanced technology, superior performance and improved safety features.

The new range of the motorcycle is available at all the company dealerships with prices starting at Rs 1,53,990 (ex-showroom Delhi). The launch also marks 20 years of Apache range of motorcycles which already has six million riders worldwide.

Besides OBD2B Compliance, the motorcycle has received additional features including 37 mm upside down front suspension, Hydro-formed handlebar for better handling, revamped aesthetics with refreshed graphics and colour options.

The OBD2B compliance refers to on-board diagnostics systems conforming to stricter emission norms. The motorcycle produces 20.8PS of peak power at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm, city-headquartered TVS Motor said in a company statement here on Tuesday.

"The TVS Apache brand is not just about a motorcycle - it is a global movement that has inspired a passionate community of over 6 million riders in two decades. Driven by our racing DNA, TVS Apache motorcycles have consistently delivered a powerful blend of performance, precision and technology captivating the imagination of youth and enthusiasts worldwide," said TVS Motor Company Head-Business Premium, Vimal Sumbly.

"The upgraded 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues this legacy pushing the limits of design and engineering to offer next-generation riders a thrilling, track-bred experience on every ride," he added.

The bike is equipped with dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) for better safety, three ride modes (urban, sport and rain), a slipper clutch among others. It also comes with a digital cluster with LED headlamps and is available in Glossy Black, Matte Black and Granite Grey colour options.

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

