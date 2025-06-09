Home / Companies / News / Overexposure to group business a challenge for LIC, say analysts

Overexposure to group business a challenge for LIC, say analysts

LIC's solvency ratio rose to 211 per cent in FY25 from 187 per cent in FY23

image
premium
The value of new business (VNB), a key profitability metric for life insurers, grew 9.3 per cent to ₹10,011 crore in FY25 from ₹9,156 crore in FY23.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As Sat Pal Bhanoo takes additional charge as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), analysts said the state-owned insurer faces several key challenges. These include a declining market share, higher exposure to the group business segment, and over-reliance on the agency distribution channels, according to experts.
 
Under Siddhartha Mohanty, who demitted office on June 7, LIC reported a modest rise in total premium collections, from ₹4.74 trillion in FY23 to ₹4.88 trillion in FY25. The new business premium (NBP) grew to ₹62,495 crore in FY25, from ₹58,757 crore in FY23. However, this slow growth contributed to a drop in market share, which declined to 57.05 per cent in FY25 from 62.3 per cent in FY23.
 
“One of the key challenges for LIC is its over-reliance on group business. There is a pressing need to grow its individual premium base. A critical concern is its declining market share, which can be addressed by expanding its individual business,” an analyst said.
 
“Moreover, there is a demographic gap with LIC largely catering to an older population while private players tend to be focused more on the younger population,” they added.
 
Amid the change in surrender value norms, effective October 1, 2024, that dented overall premium growth in the life insurance industry in FY25, LIC’s new business premium (NBP) rose just 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2.23 trillion. In contrast, NBP had grown by 16.67 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2.32 trillion in FY23.
 
Of the total business, group business accounted for 74.71 per cent in FY23 as against 97.95 per cent in FY25.
 
The value of new business (VNB), a key profitability metric for life insurers, grew 9.3 per cent to ₹10,011 crore in FY25 from ₹9,156 crore in FY23.
 
The VNB margin also improved to 17.6 per cent, from 16.2 per cent a year earlier, driven by a sharp increase in the share of high-margin non-participating (non-par) products. The share of non-par products in the overall mix surged from 8.89 per cent in FY23 to 27.7 per cent in FY25, while that of participating (par) products dropped from 91.11 per cent to 72.31 per cent.
 
LIC’s solvency ratio rose to 211 per cent in FY25 from 187 per cent in FY23. However, the insurer’s 13th-month persistency dropped to 74.84 per cent in FY25 from 77.09 per cent in FY23, amid the change in surrender value norms.
 
“The company must also strengthen its bancassurance partnerships, as the bulk of its premiums currently come from the agency channel. Further, in a falling interest rate environment, LIC will also need to focus on optimising investment returns, especially given its substantial portfolio of government securities,” the analysts added.
 
LIC has the largest agency force with 1.63 million agents in FY25 with 93.88 per cent business coming from agency channels and 6.12 per cent from the banks and alternate channels.
 
“LIC’s biggest strength remains its vast agent network and deep penetration in rural and semi-urban areas—a market that private insurers are only beginning to tap into,” the analyst added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Good potential to increase export of leather shoes from India: Bata

Maharashtra FDA orders closure of Blinkit dark store amid licence issues

Advent to invest $175 million in animal health drugmaker Felix Pharma

Ericsson secures multi-year Managed Services contract from Bharti Airtel

Starlink may launch with ₹3K-4.2K per month plans, ₹33K setup kit

Topics :Life Insurance Corporation of India LICLIC Insurance Sector

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story