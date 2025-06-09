Starlink pricing in India to follow regional cues, serve up to 1 mn users

Despite India's large market size, capacity constraints and global costs are expected to dictate Starlink's pricing strategy in India, which will be similar to other nations in the subcontinent, official sources said. In India, Starlink kits are expected to cost about Rs 33,000, while monthly subscriptions may remain between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,200, in line with prices announced for neighbouring Bangladesh and Bhutan, where services began in May and February respectively, they said.

The company announced similar pricing for Sri Lanka, where its application is in advanced stages of regulatory clearance, they pointed out. The monthly plans for India may cost slightly more than those in underdeveloped African economies such as Zimbabwe and Madagascar.

Starlink's hardware will be available at these prices through retail outlets of telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. In April, both announced separate deals with Starlink to distribute the American firm’s equipment and services in India for their customers. People familiar with the matter say the company does not have much to gain by lowering prices to attract more customers, as internet capacity from satellites will remain capped. The satcom giant currently provides services in over 125 countries through a constellation of over 7,600 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites operated by SpaceX, the American spacecraft manufacturer, launch service provider and satcom company owned by Elon Musk. However, the company plans to deploy up to 12,000 satellites to complete its constellation.

So far, it has priced its services at two to three times those of traditional telcos in both high-income markets such as the United States and developing economies such as Kenya or Nigeria. As a result, Starlink will remain a premium service given the capacity constraints of satellite-delivered internet, and may be able to cater to only about one million connections in the short to medium term, officials said. This aligns with analyst estimates. In February, a research note by Jefferies pointed out Starlink's current capacity may be able to support 0.18 million subscribers in India, but could grow to 5.7 million users by 2030 assuming a 30-fold rise in capacity.

Globally, Starlink reported having more than five million customers in February, up from 4.6 million in December 2024 and four million in September 2024. By contrast, private-sector terrestrial operators such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) had 472.4 million, 390 million and 204.7 million mobile broadband users respectively in India as of end-April, according to official figures. State-run BSNL had 90.9 million users. However, telecom operators wrote to the government last month arguing that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has grossly underestimated the capacity that satcom players wield. While the current traffic catered to by Jio, Airtel and Vi is 23,012 million GB per month, the capacity planned to be available in India by Project Kuiper and Starlink is 29,112 million GB per month, the telcos said.