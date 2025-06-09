Home / Companies / News / Starlink pricing in India to follow regional cues, serve up to 1 mn users

Starlink pricing in India to follow regional cues, serve up to 1 mn users

Starlink hardware will cost Rs 33,000 and monthly subscription plans are expected between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,200, mirroring prices in neighbouring countries

Starlink
Starlink's hardware will be available at these prices through retail outlets of telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio | Image: Shutterstock
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 6:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Despite India's large market size, capacity constraints and global costs are expected to dictate Starlink's pricing strategy in India, which will be similar to other nations in the subcontinent, official sources said. In India, Starlink kits are expected to cost about Rs 33,000, while monthly subscriptions may remain between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,200, in line with prices announced for neighbouring Bangladesh and Bhutan, where services began in May and February respectively, they said.
 
The company announced similar pricing for Sri Lanka, where its application is in advanced stages of regulatory clearance, they pointed out. The monthly plans for India may cost slightly more than those in underdeveloped African economies such as Zimbabwe and Madagascar.
 
Starlink's hardware will be available at these prices through retail outlets of telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. In April, both announced separate deals with Starlink to distribute the American firm’s equipment and services in India for their customers.
 
People familiar with the matter say the company does not have much to gain by lowering prices to attract more customers, as internet capacity from satellites will remain capped. The satcom giant currently provides services in over 125 countries through a constellation of over 7,600 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites operated by SpaceX, the American spacecraft manufacturer, launch service provider and satcom company owned by Elon Musk. However, the company plans to deploy up to 12,000 satellites to complete its constellation.
 
So far, it has priced its services at two to three times those of traditional telcos in both high-income markets such as the United States and developing economies such as Kenya or Nigeria. As a result, Starlink will remain a premium service given the capacity constraints of satellite-delivered internet, and may be able to cater to only about one million connections in the short to medium term, officials said. This aligns with analyst estimates. In February, a research note by Jefferies pointed out Starlink's current capacity may be able to support 0.18 million subscribers in India, but could grow to 5.7 million users by 2030 assuming a 30-fold rise in capacity.
 
Globally, Starlink reported having more than five million customers in February, up from 4.6 million in December 2024 and four million in September 2024. By contrast, private-sector terrestrial operators such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) had 472.4 million, 390 million and 204.7 million mobile broadband users respectively in India as of end-April, according to official figures. State-run BSNL had 90.9 million users.
 
However, telecom operators wrote to the government last month arguing that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has grossly underestimated the capacity that satcom players wield. While the current traffic catered to by Jio, Airtel and Vi is 23,012 million GB per month, the capacity planned to be available in India by Project Kuiper and Starlink is 29,112 million GB per month, the telcos said.
 
In April, the satcom operator received provisional registrations from Pakistan’s space regulator, with Islamabad stating on record that it hopes Starlink will receive full clearance and begin operations by the end of 2025. In May, Bangladeshi telecom authorities granted the necessary licences for Starlink to operate in the country. Bhutan was the first country in the subcontinent to get Starlink connectivity, back in February.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PFC withdraws zero-coupon bonds issuance due to weak investor demand

CoC extends Jaiprakash Associates resolution plan deadline to 24 June

Glenmark set to launch blood cancer treatment drug Brukinsa in India

HDFC Bank reduces MCLR by 10 bps across all loan tenures from 7 June

Wipro opens Riyadh HQ, partners with PMU to boost Saudi tech talent

Topics :Elon MuskSatelliteSpaceXBharti Airtel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story