TVS SCS announces supplying 500,000 two-wheeler CKD kits to TVS Motor

Work completed in modern warehouse in Hosur to ensure defect-free dispatches, says supply chain company

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 6:57 PM IST
TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) said on Thursday it has provided 500,000 complete knock-down (CKD) kits for two-wheelers to TVS Motor Company, referring to a product delivered in parts and assembled at a destination.

TVS SCS said the work for the CKD kits was done at an “ultra modern” and 150,000 sq ft warehouse in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, to ensure defect-free dispatches and prevent parts mismatch.

The warehouse provides end-to-end value-added services like, production planning, quality management, inbound material activities, kitting, reverse logistics, export, etc. The fully automated facility achieved the milestone of 100,000 CKD kits in July 2022 and has since added 100,000 kits to the marker once every five months.

 “It is a remarkable milestone that highlights the significance of our digital capabilities, scalability and adaptability that ensured we stayed in line with our customers' evolving requirements. Through our value-added services we deliver world-class sub-assembly and kitting processes by utilising AI and visual technology," said Ravi Viswanathan, managing director of TVS SCS.

The CKD kits cater to TVS Motor's 26 export markets in Asia and Africa. TVS SCS said the Hosur warehouse supports its clients global export capabilities with a focus on having zero defects in CKD assembly.

Around 220 personnel are employed in various production departments at the Hosur warehouse. Of those employees, 30 women work in packing and quality. TVS SCS is a global supply chain solutions provider and one of the largest and fastest growing in its field in India, it said.


Topics :tvsFuture Supply Chain SolutionsTVS MotorIndian companies

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 6:57 PM IST

