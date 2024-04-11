Nearly 1 in 2 luxury cars sold in India in January-March was a Mercedes

Nearly one in two luxury cars sold in India in the first three months of 2024 was a Mercedes-Benz car, which achieved its best-ever quarter (January-March) selling 5,412 units, up 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 4,697 units in the previous year. Overall, luxury car sales during the period totalled approximately 11,853 units.

The German luxury carmaker also recorded its best-ever financial year 2023-24 in India, selling 18,123 units, up 10 per cent from 16,497 units in 2022-23.

According to industry estimates, a total of 11,853 units were sold by luxury carmakers in the country in the first three months of 2024, registering a growth of 14 per cent Y-o-Y. The three German rivals – Mercedes, BMW (excluding MINI), and Audi – together sold 9,968 units between January and March. Among these, Mercedes had a 55 per cent market share.

BMW sold 3,510 cars in the January-March quarter, up 51 per cent Y-o-Y. It sold 170 units of MINI, which grew by 52 per cent Y-o-Y. Audi's sales slipped by 46.4 per cent during the quarter to 1,046 units. Industry estimates suggest that other luxury carmakers including Volvo, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), etc., sold over 1,800 cars during the first three months of 2024.

As for Mercedes, sports utility vehicles (SUVs) comprised 60 per cent of its Q1 2024 sales, while top-end vehicle (TEV) sales comprised 25 per cent. Electric vehicle (EV) sales grew by 130 per cent, and EV penetration in its sales stood at 6 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2024.

As for the coming quarters, Mercedes plans to launch 12 new cars in India, said Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz India. “Of this, three will be battery electric vehicles,” he said.

Mercedes-Benz will debut the AMG S 63 e-Performance sedan. The company will also debut the cracker AMG C 63 e-Performance, strengthening its AMG performance portfolio.

“We have an order book of 200 cars, and some of our cars have a waiting period of up to 1 year,” Iyer said, adding that they have already launched three new cars in 2024.

Iyer mentioned that 85 per cent of their cars are priced above Rs 70 lakh. Mercedes is entering 10 new emerging markets this year with its workshop.

2024 has started on a strong note for luxury carmakers, who have been enjoying a good run for the past year or so.

Releasing its January-March quarter numbers, Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India, said, “BMW Group India has posted strong performance in the first quarter of the year. Breaking earlier records, Q1 car sales achieved new heights with successful growth of 51 per cent.” He added that BMW's firm leadership in the luxury electric car market remains, with the company delivering 211 EVs in the January-March quarter.

On the other hand, while the first-quarter performance of Audi India was muted due to supply chain disruptions, for the 2023-24 financial year, the company posted overall growth of 33 per cent, selling 7,027 units.





Company Q1FY24 % Growth Mercedes Benz India 5412 15.2 BMW 3510 51 Audi 1046 -46.4 MINI 170 51.8 Total Luxury including other OEMS 11853 14 Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said upon releasing their quarter numbers, “We have seen robust growth of 33 per cent in FY23-24 on the back of a diverse portfolio. Our product portfolio continues to witness strong demand and we are poised to overcome supply challenges. Despite ongoing growth in the luxury market, which is tapering off on the back of record-breaking sales in 2023, we are confident about the industry's potential to exceed 50,000 cars in 2024.”

