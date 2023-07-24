TVS SCS secures deal worth Rs 2,000 crore from UK-based Centrica PLC

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) on Monday said it had secured a business deal to transform the supply chain of UK’s leading energy services and solutions company Centrica, which also operates British Gas. This deal is for a period of seven years and is expected to be valued about Rs. 2,000 crore, according to sources.

TVS SCS, which clocked revenues of over $1.2 billion in FY23, will provide its global supply chain expertise and offer a suite of its in-built, state-of-the-art proprietary IT systems and automate the supply chain in line with Centrica’s business requirements. The company did not divulge the size of the deal.

TVS SCS, through its UK operations, manages around 3 million items per day for customers across automotive, beverage, defence, healthcare, rail, and utilities sectors. These clients rely on TVS SCS’ ability to create and manage a resilient supply chain that actively mitigates the risk of supply from global disruptions, it said.

It offers a range of solutions that include consultancy, product data management, strategic purchasing, data analytics, inventory management, warehousing, and last mile delivery, among others. TVS SCS operates through 45 locations across the UK with around 3,000 employees.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with TVS SCS, a renowned leader in their field, as we embark on a transformative journey in our supply chain management. This strategic collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Centrica as we enhance our capabilities to deliver exceptional energy services and solutions to our valued customers,” said David House, chief operating officer, British Gas.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions’ Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan said he was sure this partnership “will add value to their energy services and solutions business, British Gas, through our tech-enabled supply chain solutions”.