TVS September sales: Total sales up 6% at 402,553 units; exports up 8% YoY

TVS Motor Company sales grew by 6 per cent in September 2023, according to a press release from the company. It sold 402,553 units in September 2023, an increase of 23,542 units compared to the sales in September 2022, which stood at 379,011 units.

Total two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 7 per cent, with sales increasing from 361,729 to 386,955 year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Domestic sales, on the other hand, grew by 6 per cent Y-o-Y.

Motorcycle sales for the company increased by 10 per cent, with TVS selling 186,438 units in September 2023 compared to 169,322 units in September 2022. Scooter sales rose by 8 per cent Y-o-Y.

TVS Electric Vehicle Sales September 2023

TVS sold 20,536 units of TVS iQube Electric in September 2023, compared to a sales figure of 4,923 units in September 2022.

TVS Exports September 2023

The company's total exports grew by 8 per cent, with sales increasing from 92,975 units in September 2022 to 100,294 units in September 2023. Two-wheeler exports registered an 11 per cent growth in sales, increasing from 77,851 to 86,462 Y-o-Y.

TVS Three-Wheeler Sales September 2023

The company sold a total of 15,598 units of three-wheelers in September 2023, compared to 17,782 units sold during the same period last year.

TVS Motor Company is among India's largest two-wheeler manufacturers. Its product portfolio includes two-wheelers like Jupiter, Apache, Ntorq, and Ronin.