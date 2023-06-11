Uber gears up for an electric vehicle future amid rising competition

But this time, Uber has included a new parameter in its plan. By 2025, 25,000-30,000 cars — 12 to 16 per cent of vehicle additions — would be EVs. It will replicate this model in two-wheelers, for which it has tied up with Zypp, a D2C start-up, as an electric fleet partner and in three-wheelers, though availability is still limited with Bajaj Auto being the only major player. The numbers for the latter two would be larger.

Uber Inc is making a quiet tryst with electric vehicles (EVs). In the next three years, based on its demand projection, the shared mobility aggregator said it would need 150,000 to 200,000 new vehicles to be boarded on its platform to cater partly to expansion and partly to replacing old vehicles.