Uber rides festive surge in India as courier demand hits record high

Uber reported record demand for its Uber Courier and Courier XL services this festive season, showcasing the company’s growing foothold in India’s delivery market. With consumers increasingly turning to Uber for everyday and holiday deliveries, the ride-hailing giant said it would expand the service to more than 10 additional cities in 2026.

Currently available in 25 cities, Uber Courier and Courier XL have seen rapid adoption, offering fast and reliable delivery for everything from gifts to daily essentials. Backed by Uber’s global technology platform, the services are reshaping how packages move across Indian cities.

“From festive gifts to daily essentials, users are trusting us with deliveries that truly count,” said Shiva Shailendran, director for consumer growth, Uber India and South Asia. “The strong growth we’re seeing reflects how deeply these products are resonating with our users and how they’ve become part of everyday life.”

During the festive period, Uber Courier — already Uber’s fastest-growing category — saw a sharp rise in usage for both daily and seasonal deliveries. Common items included food, clothes, medicines, and small electronics. Deliveries peaked around Diwali and Rakhi, with the busiest hours being between 11 am and 4 pm, as users preferred convenient daytime slots to send gifts and essentials on festive days. The product creates additional earning opportunities, with half of all Uber Bike drivers completing Courier trips. Alongside drivers, Uber Courier also provides small and medium businesses with a quick, hassle-free way to reach their customers and strengthen their connection through reliable, on-demand deliveries.