Home / Companies / News / L&T partners with US firm to manufacture unmanned aircraft for Indian Army

L&T partners with US firm to manufacture unmanned aircraft for Indian Army

L&T's engineering, precision manufacturing and system integration capabilities in defence and aerospace and GA-ASI operational expertise will be utilised in this strategic pact

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)
The collaboration will enable the production of GA-ASI's MQ-series RPAS that are combat proven
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said that it has entered into a strategic pact with US-based Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) for manufacturing unmanned aircraft systems for the Indian Army.

Under the partnership, both the firms will together manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in India.

L&T's engineering, precision manufacturing and system integration capabilities in defence and aerospace and GA-ASI operational expertise will be utilised in this strategic pact.

"Under this partnership, L&T will participate in the upcoming 87 MALE RPAS programme of the Ministry of Defence, where L&T will be the prime bidder and GA-ASI the technology partner," the infrastructure major said in a filing to the BSE.

The collaboration will enable the production of GA-ASI's MQ-series RPAS that are combat proven.

These are widely operational across the globe with millions of flight hours in surveillance and strike missions, it said.

The partnership marks a milestone in India's pursuit of a self-reliant defence ecosystem, strengthening Indo-US defence collaboration and fostering a competitive, globally integrated aerospace manufacturing base.

"This partnership offers India a unique opportunity to manufacture state-of-the- art unmanned platforms indigenously this alliance will significantly enhance India's defence capabilities and advance self-reliance in aerospace technologies," L&T Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Solar exporter Waaree Energies rejigs supply chain to bypass US tariffs

Sam Altman cancels Tesla Roadster reservation after '7.5 years of wait'

Air India seeks $1.1 bn from owners after crash, airspace restrictions

Pluro secures ₹125 crore Series A funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners

Happiest Minds targets $50 mn Gen AI revenue over next three years

Topics :Larsen and Toubrolarsen and tourboL&T

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story