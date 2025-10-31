Home / Companies / News / Solar exporter Waaree Energies rejigs supply chain to bypass US tariffs

Solar exporter Waaree Energies rejigs supply chain to bypass US tariffs

Waaree's push for the world's second-largest solar market comes amid escalating trade tensions between New Delhi and Washington DC

Waaree’s order book was for 24 gigawatts at the end of September, worth about ₹47,000 crore ($5.3 billion) | Image: Bloomberg
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
 
India’s top solar panel maker Waaree Energies Ltd. said it’s reconfiguring its supply chain in an attempt to get around steep US import tariffs and keep supplying to a country that accounts for nearly 60 per cent of its orders. 
The company is sourcing cells — which are assembled to form modules — from nations that have low tariffs on their exports to the US, Waaree’s Chief Executive Officer Amit Paithankar said in an interview late Thursday. 
 
Waaree’s push for the world’s second-largest solar market comes amid escalating trade tensions between New Delhi and Washington DC. In August, President Donald Trump announced a steep 50 per cent tariffs on India to punish it for its purchase of Russian oil and US authorities began a new anti-dumping probe on modules from India, Indonesia and Laos.
 
The manufacturer is betting on a little-known 2012 US customs ruling that deems solar panels to have been made in the country where the cells come from. Paithankar is confident that “if you configure your supply chain well,” the high tariffs currently in place on Indian goods can be sidestepped. “We are continuing to service our US orders,” he said.
 
The US launched a separate investigation on Waaree for possible duty evasion in September. At the time, the company said it was cooperating with the ongoing investigation and was abiding “by all applicable local laws and regulations in every country that it operates.” Paithankar declined to comment further.
 
Waaree’s order book was for 24 gigawatts at the end of September, worth about ₹47,000 crore ($5.3 billion). The US accounts for nearly 60 per cent of that. The company plans to make those panels at its Indian plants, as well as its US facilities where operations are expanding.
 
Waaree is on course to double capacity at its Houston module plant to 3.2 gigawatts in the next six months and has added about a gigawatt of panel making lines through the acquisition of US assets of Meyer Burger Technology AG.
 
The company has so far invested about $150 million in the US and has plans to expand it eight-fold by potentially adding cell manufacturing and battery storage systems, Paithankar said. 
 
Paithankar said Waaree’s decision to stick with the US is based on fundamentals. The artificial intelligence boom, electrification of transport and “reshoring” of manufacturing are fueling massive demand for power in the US, with renewables being the most cost-effective source, he said. 

Topics :Waaree EnergiesTrump tariffsUS import tariffSolar panelssolar power in India

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

