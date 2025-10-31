Pluro secures ₹125 crore Series A funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners

Healthcare startup Pluro Fertility and IVF has raised ₹125 crore in a Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, valuing the company at ₹1,000 crore. The round also saw participation from several angel investors, including Vikram Chatwal (MediAssist), Dharmil Sheth and Hardik Dedhia (PharmEasy/All Home), Salil Musale (Astarc Ventures), Shalibhadra Shah and Niket Shah (Motilal Oswal), and Karan Kapur (K Hospitality).

The investment marks a major step in Pluro’s effort to expand its fertility network and make advanced reproductive care more accessible to couples across India.

Plans for rapid expansion and technology investments

Founded in 2025 by Dr Jaydeep Tank, Dr Parikshit Tank, and Dr Bhaskar Shah, Pluro operates on a clinical partnership model that allows independent IVF specialists to retain autonomy while accessing centralised operational, compliance, and technology support.