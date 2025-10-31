Home / Companies / News / Pluro secures ₹125 crore Series A funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners

Pluro secures ₹125 crore Series A funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners

The company raised the funds at a valuation of Rs 1,000 crore, which will help it expand its network of fertility specialists, invest in technology, and deepen clinical capabilities

Fundraising via QIPs gains traction in '24 market
Pluro manages non-clinical operations for partner clinics — including practice management, compliance, technology, and marketing | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 6:00 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Healthcare startup Pluro Fertility and IVF has raised ₹125 crore in a Series A funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners, valuing the company at ₹1,000 crore. The round also saw participation from several angel investors, including Vikram Chatwal (MediAssist), Dharmil Sheth and Hardik Dedhia (PharmEasy/All Home), Salil Musale (Astarc Ventures), Shalibhadra Shah and Niket Shah (Motilal Oswal), and Karan Kapur (K Hospitality).
 
The investment marks a major step in Pluro’s effort to expand its fertility network and make advanced reproductive care more accessible to couples across India.
 
Plans for rapid expansion and technology investments
 
Founded in 2025 by Dr Jaydeep Tank, Dr Parikshit Tank, and Dr Bhaskar Shah, Pluro operates on a clinical partnership model that allows independent IVF specialists to retain autonomy while accessing centralised operational, compliance, and technology support.
 
The company plans to open 25 fertility centres across India by March 2026 and scale up to over 100 clinics within three years. The fresh capital will be used to expand its network, invest in technology, and strengthen clinical capabilities in reproductive science.
 
“India’s most respected fertility specialists have spent decades building trusted patient relationships and delivering consistent outcomes,” said Dr Jaydeep Tank, co-founder and CEO of Pluro Fertility. “Pluro solves operational bottlenecks with technology, research, and robust infrastructure.”
 
Investor confidence in scalable fertility care
 
Pluro manages non-clinical operations for partner clinics — including practice management, compliance, technology, and marketing — while offering equity participation to doctors, aligning incentives across the network.
 
“India needs scalable, credible fertility care now more than ever,” said Nithin Kaimal, Partner and COO at Bessemer Venture Partners India. “Pluro combines world-class medical leadership with a thoughtful partnership model and strong execution.”
 
The company’s model aligns with India’s growing demand for affordable and high-quality fertility treatment, driven by urbanisation, delayed parenthood, and rising infertility rates.
 
Scaling India’s fertility ecosystem
 
Pluro aims to build a unified national platform for IVF and fertility care, supported by data-driven decision systems and AI-enabled diagnostics. It plans to leverage technology to reduce costs and improve success rates through precision medicine and advanced reproductive analytics.
 
The founders said the partnership with Bessemer and leading angel investors will help accelerate Pluro’s journey toward becoming a pan-India fertility leader, with long-term goals of expanding into research and innovation in reproductive health.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Happiest Minds targets $50 mn Gen AI revenue over next three years

Lenskart raises ₹3,268 crore from 147 anchor investors ahead of IPO

Target lays off 150 employees in India as part of global corporate job cuts

Dabur India launches ₹500 cr venture arm to back digital-first brands

Reliance Jio users to receive ₹35,100 Google AI Pro boost, for free

Topics :IVF TreatmentFundraisingSeries A fundingstartups in IndiaIndian startups

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 6:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story