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Home / Companies / News / Uber adds train ticket booking service to app in partnership with ixigo

Uber adds train ticket booking service to app in partnership with ixigo

The new service lets users book rail tickets, check PNR status and connect first- and last-mile journeys as Uber expands its multimodal mobility offering in India

Uber
Uber is also strengthening its multimodal mobility platform, which currently spans moto, auto, cars, metro ticketing, and intercity cars and buses (Photo: Reuters)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 2:14 PM IST
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Ride-hailing firm Uber on Tuesday announced the launch of a train ticket booking service on its mobile application in partnership with travel platform ixigo. The new offering will enable riders to book train tickets, check their PNR status, and connect their first- and last-mile journeys in a single app.
 
With train ticket booking, Uber is expanding its portfolio of intercity travel options, leveraging ixigo’s train booking technology and post-booking experience to make it easier for riders to plan their journeys through a single platform.
 
Arnab Kumar, director of business development at Uber India and South Asia, said: “Train journeys are an integral part of how India travels. For millions of people, the journey starts well before they board the train and continues long after they arrive at their destination.”
 
The launch also builds on Uber’s presence at railway stations across India through dedicated pickup and drop-off zones. By adding train ticket booking to the app, Uber is extending this experience beyond station connectivity.
 
Uber is also strengthening its multimodal mobility platform, which currently spans moto, auto, cars, metro ticketing, and intercity cars and buses.
 
Commenting on the development, Uber and ixigo said train travel remained one of the most preferred modes of long-distance transportation in the country, with Indian Railways carrying 741 crore passengers in FY26.
 
“As the online train ticketing market continues to grow, Uber and ixigo are partnering to make train travel more convenient by integrating ixigo’s train ticket booking with Uber’s first- and last-mile mobility, giving riders a simpler and more connected travel experience,” the joint statement said.
 
Aloke Bajpai, group chief executive officer, and Rajnish Kumar, group co-chief executive officer of ixigo, said: “Our focus has always been on making rail travel simpler, more reliable and stress-free. Beyond booking tickets, we've continued to invest in a seamless post-booking experience, better customer support and innovative features that give travellers greater peace of mind throughout their journey. By partnering with Uber, we're extending that experience beyond the train itself, enabling travellers to plan their journey seamlessly from their doorstep to their destination.”
 
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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 2:14 PM IST

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