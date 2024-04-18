Home / Companies / News / UK-based refractory maker Vesuvius Group to invest Rs 1,000 crore in India

UK-based refractory maker Vesuvius Group to invest Rs 1,000 crore in India

The flux manufacturing plant in Visakhapatnam is the first of three new facilities expected to be operational in 2024

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Vesuvius India Ltd, a part of the UK-based refractory maker Vesuvius Group, on Thursday said it plans to invest around Rs 1,000 crore in the country over the next few years.

Chief Executive of Vesuvius Group, Patrick Andre, said given the growth situation in India, the quantum of investments to be made in the country will reach close to Rs 1,000 crore within a few years.

The Kolkata-headquartered Vesuvius India also inaugurated a new mould flux manufacturing plant at Vishakapatnam. The facility is designed to meet the increased demand for flux, a vital component for the continuous casting process at steel plants, the company said in a release.
 

"India has always been a strategic market for the group. The manufacturing capabilities in India will enhance our competitive position in the country and also contribute to the socio-economic development of the communities where we operate, said Biswadip Gupta, chairman of Vesuvius India.

The flux manufacturing plant in Visakhapatnam is the first of three new facilities expected to be operational in 2024.

Topics :Investments in IndiaFDI equity inflowsIndia FDImanufacturing

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 7:50 PM IST

