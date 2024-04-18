Home / Companies / News / Air India saves costs by taking insurance cover for merged entity

Air India saves costs by taking insurance cover for merged entity

Airline saves costs by taking cover for merged entity

Air India’s iconic A350 aircraft
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Air India, now under the Tata management, has managed to cut its insurance cost for the ongoing fiscal year by paying a premium of $30 million for the fleets of Air India and Air India Express with a sum assured of $12 billion. Last year, the airline had paid a similar premium but for a sum assured of $10 billion for the Air India fleet, said a source close to the development.

The insurance cover has been provided by a consortium of Indian insurance companies including Tata AIG General Insurance. The Indian companies have reinsured the airline with foreign insurers including AIG Insurance which is an important player in the aviation insurance market.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


When contacted, the Tata group did not comment.


“In this year’s insurance transaction, the airline has received a good deal as the number of aircraft has increased to 200 aircrafts but the premium paid is the same as last year,” said the source.  Once the merger of Vistara with Air India is completed, it will be a  large insurance transaction from India, the source said. Air India has not seen a rise in its insurance premium for the last two years, the source said.

Besides, the source said the Air India group has ordered 470 planes — 250 from Airbus and 220 from Boeing – making it a potential large customer for aviation insurance.

In July last year, Air Asia India had received regulatory approvals to operate the airline’s flights under the ‘Air India Express’ branding prior to the subsequent legal merger between the two airlines to create a single low-cost subsidiary. The Tata group had acquired Air India and its low cost subsidiary Air India Express  in January 2022. Later the group decided to merge its own cost carrier, Air Asia India with Air India Express.

The source said the merger of the airlines will start showing savings as the merged entities consolidate their vendors. After the Tata group acquired the airline from the Indian government, it has taken several steps to turnaround the airline including merger of Air Asia India and Air India Express, and has initiated the merger of Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines and Tatas, with Air India. The airline has also given orders to modernise its fleet and rationalisation of staff.

Also Read

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

Tata-owned Air India Express to double its pilot count in next one year

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

TMS 588: Domestic airline crises, megafactories, crypto-run, dry powder

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

HDFC Life Q4 results: Net profit up 15% driven by back book profits

Klub and U GRO Capital sign partnership to disburse Rs 150 crore

Moneyboxx AUM crosses Rs 720 cr in FY24, aims to double this fiscal

Air India's first A350 to make debut on May 1 between Delhi and Dubai

How sugar turned bitter for Nestle: Baby food sugar controversy explained

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air IndiaAviation industryairline industryair india expressinsurance plans

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story