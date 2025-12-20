Home / Companies / News / UltraTech Cement receives ₹782.2 cr GST demand over alleged short payment

UltraTech Cement receives ₹782.2 cr GST demand over alleged short payment

UltraTech Cement on Saturday said it has received a GST demand notice for a total payment of Rs 782.2 crore, which it plans to contest before the appropriate forum.

UltraTech
UltraTech Cement receives Rs 782 crore GST notice. (File photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 11:40 PM IST
"The Company is reviewing the Order, considering all legal options, and accordingly would be contesting the demand," UltraTech Cement said in a regulatory filing.

The order has been passed in various matters on account of "alleged short payment of GST, improper utilisation of Input Tax Credit, etc" during the period 2018-19 to 2022-23, the company said.

The order is passed "without due consideration of the Company's submissions."  The order passed against it is "upholding tax liability of Rs 3,90,95,58,194/- plus applicable interest on tax demand; additional interest Rs 27,68,289/- and penalty of Rs 3,90,95,58,194/", the filing said.

The Aditya Birla flagship firm has received the order passed by the Joint Commissioner, Central Goods and Services Tax & Central Excise, Patna, on Friday.

UltraTech is the country's leading cement maker, with a capacity nearing 200 million tonnes per annum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :UltraTech CementGSTAditya Birla

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

