Parle Agro FY25 result: Profit up over 6-fold at ₹115 cr, revenue rises 5%

Parle Agro, which owns popular beverage brands such as Frooti, Appy, SMOODH and Bailley, has recorded a multi-fold growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 115.38 crore in FY25, while revenue rose 5 per cent to Rs 3,284.13 crore.
Its total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 3,370.14 crore, up 5 per cent annually in the fiscal year ended March, 2025, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.
Parle Agro's net profit was at Rs 17.3 crore, and its revenue from operations was at 3,126.06 crore a year before in FY24.
Its advertising promotional expenses declined 7.74 per cent to Rs 256.83 crore in FY25 as against Rs 278.38 crore recorded in FY24.
Prakash J Chauhan-led Parle Agro is an unlisted entity which mainly operates in the Indian beverage industry.
Parle Agro's revenue from domestic sales was Rs 3,214.27 crore, and exports were at Rs 30.07 crore in FY25.
Total expenses of Parle Agro were marginally up by 0.8 per cent at Rs 3,221.39 crore in FY25.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
