ED questions Anil Ambani's son Jai for 2nd day in money laundering case

The companies involved included Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL)

Anil Ambani
Anil Ambani, too, has been questioned by the ED in an alleged bank loan fraud case against the Reliance Group companies | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 3:02 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday questioned Jai Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, for the second consecutive day in a money laundering case linked to an alleged bank loan fraud, officials said.

The statements of 34-year-old Anmol Ambai were recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the first time on Friday, and the session is continuing on Saturday, they said.

The Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group did not respond to the development. The ED probe is related to Yes Bank, which, according to the officials, had an exposure of about Rs 6,000 crore in the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group as of March 31, 2017, which doubled to Rs 13,000 crore within a year.

The companies involved included Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL).

A large portion of these investments turned into non-performing investments (NPIs) and the bank, subsequently, suffered a loss of Rs 3,300 crore from these dealings, the agency alleged.

Anil Ambani, too, has been questioned by the ED in an alleged bank loan fraud case against the Reliance Group companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Anil AmbaniReliance Home FinanceEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

