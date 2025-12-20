Home / Companies / News / RBI has allowed compounding of Fema case against Genpact India: ED

RBI has allowed compounding of Fema case against Genpact India: ED

The agency had filed a complaint against the company in October 2018 for alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to the tune of about Rs 26 crore

Genpact logo
Genpact logo. (Company website)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 6:12 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said the RBI had issued a compounding order for Genpact India, against a one-time payment, resulting in termination of a FEMA against the technology major.

The agency had filed a complaint against the company in October 2018 for alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to the tune of about Rs 26 crore.

It issued a show cause notice to the firm and its directors in the same month ( and initiated adjudication proceedings.

Genpact subsequently filed an application before the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for compounding of the said FEMA "contraventions".

On reference from the RBI, the ED issued "no objection" for such compounding in line with the true spirit of the Act (FEMA), and the banking regulator compounded the offence through an order issued on October 17 with a one-time payment of Rs 4.72 lakh to be made by the company, the ED said in a statement.

A compounding order in the regulatory context means a formal decision taken by an authority to settle an offence by allowing the defaulter to pay a monetary penalty instead of facing prosecution.

"This has resulted into termination of adjudication proceedings under the provisions of FEMA against the company and its office bearers as well as further litigation," it said.

The agency said that a similar compounding had been ordered by the RBI in the case of some other companies.

ED Director Rahul Navin, while speaking at an ED Day event in May, had said that to promote the Union government's policy of 'ease of doing business' and to reduce litigation, the agency will encourage defaulters of the civil law to file applications for "compounding" of the offence, in cases it deems appropriate.

Officials earlier told PTI that cases of "petty or technical" FEMA violations would be allowed for compounding to end "frivolous" litigations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fortis acquires 125-bed People Tree Hospital in Bengaluru for ₹430 crore

Parle Agro FY25 result: Profit up over 6-fold at ₹115 cr, revenue rises 5%

Premium

Tejas Networks' D2M tech gaining ground, in talks with global players

SFIO questions IndusInd Bank executives on accounting discrepancies

Premium

Adani group plans to invest ₹1 trn in airports, infra facilities in 5 years

Topics :RBIFEMA casesEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story