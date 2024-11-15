Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Unilever reduces European job cuts, adds 1,000 roles for ice cream unit

Hindustan Unilever
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:41 PM IST
Unilever is cutting about 1,500 fewer jobs in Europe than initially anticipated and hiring about 1,000 people, primarily those affected by its cost-cutting drive, for its soon-to-be spun off ice cream business, the head of the company's European Works Council told Reuters. 
Unilever said earlier this year it would axe 7,500 jobs globally as part of a restructuring to save about 800 million euros ($845 million). It also said it would spin off its ice cream unit which is home to brands including Ben & Jerry's and Magnum. 
Unilever's European Works Council (UEWC) has strongly criticized those decisions, saying a realignment of the ice cream business could have been successfully managed within Unilever. 
UEWC Chairman, Hermann Soggeberg, told Reuters exclusively on Friday that the company had, however, reached a deal in October with Unilever that would see a reduction of about 1,700 jobs having initially anticipated about 3,200 job losses in Europe.
"We have been negotiating intensively with the company throughout the summer," Soggeberg said. 
He said Unilever is still making the savings it promised to investors, but was able to significantly reduce the job cuts in Europe through savings projects from 2022 to 2024 and not hiring externally. 

Soggeberg said about 1,000 additional jobs will be offered at Unilever's European ice cream company primarily to employees affected by job cuts in the rest of Unilever's business. 
"They are planning for growth in ice cream," Soggeberg said. 
"We agreed with Unilever that this process to hiring these people will be synchronized with the job cut program." Unilever did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

