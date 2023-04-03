Home / Companies / News / Unilever's cloud-only approach will improve resilience, strengthen security

Unilever's cloud-only approach will improve resilience, strengthen security

It will also help Unilever to identify trends and make decisions faster

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
Unilever's cloud-only approach will improve resilience, strengthen security

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 10:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Unilever completed one of the largest cloud migrations in the consumer goods industry, with a little help from Accenture and Microsoft, and has become a cloud-only enterprise.

Accenture and Microsoft, together with their joint venture, Avanade, worked with Unilever to deliver the transformation in 18 months with minimal disruption to business operations, Accenture said in a release. The release added that it has not only helped ensure and optimise operations for Unilever but also provides a platform to drive innovation and growth.

Azure is now the primary Cloud platform for Unilever and the consumer goods major will be able to accelerate product launches, enhance customer service and improve operational efficiency, the IT company said in the release. “The move to Azure aligns with Unilever’s sustainability commitment by helping the company to build on the progress it’s making towards curbing carbon emissions,” it said. Unilever’s adoption of a Cloud-only approach will improve business resilience, strengthen security and enhance control of the IT landscape, the firm added.

The maker of Dove soap will be able to unlock innovation opportunities, such as utilising industrial metaverse technologies that use real-time data from factory digital twins to accelerate lighthouse factories of the future and build upon existing cloud data platforms to gain insights and predictions. It will also help Unilever identify trends and make decisions faster.

Steve McCrystal, chief enterprise and technology officer at Unilever, said in the release, “Unilever is a truly data-powered organisation. We’re using advanced analytics to make better-informed decisions quicker than ever before. Working with Accenture and Microsoft on this global transformation project, we can respond to ever-changing consumer needs faster, allocate our resources more effectively to focus on what drives growth, and bring services and products to the market faster.”

Topics :Unilevercloud platformCloud servicesCloud migrationCloud computing

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

Also Read

HUL's market capitalisation hits 67% of its parent company Unilever

Dove, other Unilever aerosol dry shampoos recalled over cancer risk

Market value up, but volumes declining in India: Unilever CEO Alan Jope

Two internal candidates in race for Hindustan Unilever CEO position

Orient Electric Cloud 3 Fan review: Quite a mist-ical experience, literally

Air India plane's engine blade found damaged after landing in Kolkata

Sebi to probe Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations: Report

Vedanta produces record aluminium and high refined metal in FY23

GHCL completes demerger of its spinning business into GHCL Textiles

IPO-bound Cyient rejigs top leadership, appoints Karthik Natarajan as CEO

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story