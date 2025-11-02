Home / Companies / News / Unity Group, Parsvnath to earn ₹120 cr yearly rent from new mall in Delhi

Unity Group, Parsvnath to earn ₹120 cr yearly rent from new mall in Delhi

Parsvnath Developers Chairman Pradeep Jain noted that there is a huge demand for quality retail space across the Delhi-NCR market

malls
In 2023, Parsvnath and Unity Group formed an equal joint venture to develop a mall with 5 lakh square feet of leasable area. (Representative image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firms Parsvnath Developers and Unity Group will earn an annual rental income of about Rs 120 crore from their new operational shopping mall in the national capital.

In 2023, Parsvnath and Unity Group formed an equal joint venture to develop a mall with 5 lakh square feet of leasable area.

Last month, they opened the mall 'Unity One Elegante' at Netaji Subhash Place, Delhi.

"We have leased 100 per cent of the retail space in our mall," Unity Group Director Harsh Bansal told PTI.

When asked about the rental income, he said it would be around Rs 10 crore per month and Rs 120 crore annually.

Bansal said the joint venture firm has to give nearly Rs 20 crore as lease rental to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Parsvnath Developers Chairman Pradeep Jain noted that there is a huge demand for quality retail space across the Delhi-NCR market.

In a regulatory filing last month, Parsvnath said a special purpose vehicle, 'Unity Parsvnaths LLP', a joint venture with Unity Group, has developed this mall.

The shopping mall has been developed on 28,400 square meters.

According to Cushman & Wakefield, leasing of retail spaces in shopping malls and prominent high streets rose 45 per cent in July-September to 2.41 million sq ft across eight major cities on better demand for retailers and fresh supply.

Unity Group has six operational malls in Delhi and Mohali, comprising around 2 million sq ft.

Three of the malls are in partnership.

Parsvnath Group has a presence in over 37 major cities across 13 states. It has developed many housing and commercial projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Akasa Air will consider flights to Kenya, Egypt, other countries: CEO

HCCBL expects growth despite H1 disruptions; 4 Jubilant nominees join board

DLF sells 221 flats in 'The Dahlias' project at Gurugram for nearly ₹16k cr

Royal Enfield reports 13% rise in sales to 124,951 units in October

'Vedanta poised to gain from commodity cycle, deleveraging efforts'

Topics :Company NewsReal Estate Parsvnath DevelopersDelhi

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story