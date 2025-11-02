Royal Enfield reports 13% rise in sales to 124,951 units in October

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Sunday reported a 13 per cent rise in total sales at 124,951 units in October as compared to 110,574 units in the same month last year.
Domestic sales were at 116,844 units as against 101,886 units in October 2024, up 15 per cent, Royal Enfield said in a statement.
Exports were, however, down 7 per cent at 8,107 units last month as compared to 8,688 units in the year-ago period, said the company, a part of Eicher Motors Group.
Eicher Motors Ltd Managing Director and Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said the festive spirit translated into an overwhelming response from customers across the country.
"With over 2.49 lakh motorcycles sold during the festive months of September and October, our best-ever festive performance, we have achieved a milestone that speaks volumes about our momentum and the unwavering love riders have for the brand," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
