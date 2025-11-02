Home / Companies / News / Royal Enfield reports 13% rise in sales to 124,951 units in October

Royal Enfield reports 13% rise in sales to 124,951 units in October

Domestic sales were at 116,844 units as against 101,886 units in October 2024, up 15 per cent, Royal Enfield said in a statement

Royal Enfield
Exports were, however, down 7 per cent at 8,107 units last month \Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 1:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Sunday reported a 13 per cent rise in total sales at 124,951 units in October as compared to 110,574 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 116,844 units as against 101,886 units in October 2024, up 15 per cent, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Exports were, however, down 7 per cent at 8,107 units last month as compared to 8,688 units in the year-ago period, said the company, a part of Eicher Motors Group.

Eicher Motors Ltd Managing Director and Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said the festive spirit translated into an overwhelming response from customers across the country.

"With over 2.49 lakh motorcycles sold during the festive months of September and October, our best-ever festive performance, we have achieved a milestone that speaks volumes about our momentum and the unwavering love riders have for the brand," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Vedanta poised to gain from commodity cycle, deleveraging efforts'

Coal India chief calls for overhaul to stay relevant in changing landscape

Adani Solar ships 15k MW solar modules, boosting India's clean energy push

Pidlite expects double-digit volume growth in H2 with higher Ebitda

NTPC begins drilling India's first CO2 storage well at Pakri Barwadih

Topics :Royal Enfieldmotorcycle salesMotorcycle makers

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story