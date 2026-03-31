upGrad bets big on offline learning centres, targets 50 in 12 months

The company already has its footprint of 23 centres across 20 cities, and it aims to deepen its presence further in Tier-II and Tier-III markets. The existing centres are present in cities including Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Indore, Bilaspur, Mangaluru, Raipur, Rajkot, and Jaipur.

Kalra shared that the demographic showing heightened interest in offline ways of learning is individuals in the 21-26 age group, who wish to acquire job-ready skills. “The TG (target group) belongs to the 21-26 age group, is almost graduate or graduated, and wants to become job-ready with the latest skills. The demographic is equally spread in metros as well as other cities. I would say 70 per cent of them are STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) graduates. They want a structured input-training program, and we enable them through classroom teaching, disciplined approach,” Kalra said.