IndiGo appoints William Walsh CEO to steer growth, stabilise operations

IndiGo on Tuesday named William Walsh, director general of International Air Transport Association (IATA), its new chief executive officer (CEO), about three weeks after Pieter Elbers resigned following a major operational disruption. The announcement comes as India’s largest airline looks to steady operations and accelerate global expansion. Popularly known as Willie Walsh, he will take over as CEO after his tenure at IATA ends on July 31, with an early-August start expected, subject to regulatory approvals. IATA represents about 300 airlines, accounting for more than 80 per cent of global commercial aviation traffic. Walsh previously served as chief executive of British Airways and International Airlines Group (IAG), a holding company that owns multiple carriers, including Aer Lingus and Iberia.

Welcoming the appointment, IndiGo Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta said Walsh’s experience managing large-scale airline operations and navigating complex markets made him well suited to lead the carrier’s continued growth “in an ever evolving and competitive international aviation environment”. IndiGo Managing Director Rahul Bhatia, who has served as interim CEO since Elbers’ exit, said the airline was entering a new phase of transformation and growth, and that Walsh would bring a global perspective and strong operational expertise. Bhatia is also the airline’s promoter. Commenting on his appointment, Walsh said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead IndiGo. The airline has a strong foundation, a compelling vision and an exceptional reputation.”

He added that the aviation sector was changing rapidly and that IndiGo was “extremely well-positioned to be at the forefront of this change”. “What stands out most to me are its people, their passion, professionalism and commitment… I look forward to partnering with colleagues across the organisation to build a culture of excellence, innovation, collaboration and sustainable value for all stakeholders,” he said. IndiGo said Walsh would oversee “overall management and strategic direction of the airline”, with a focus on improving operational performance, expanding the network and strengthening customer experience. The appointment comes at a critical moment. In December, the airline cancelled more than 4,200 flights amid difficulties managing pilot schedules after new duty rules came into force, triggering regulatory penalties and raising concerns over operational planning.