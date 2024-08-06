Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Uptick in rural demand to propel two-wheeler industry: TVS Motor chairman

Uptick in rural demand to propel two-wheeler industry: TVS Motor chairman

TVS expects the domestic two-wheeler industry to continue to grow in FY25 on the back of strong economic indicators, including normal rainfall and uptick in rural demand, TVS Chairman said

bajaj auto pulsar bikes two wheelers
Expansion programs in Latin America, Asean and the Middle East will add further momentum, Speth stated.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 7:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The domestic two-wheeler segment will continue on growth path in the current fiscal on the back of factors like normal rainfall and uptick in rural demand, according to TVS Motor Chairman Ralf Speth.

Speaking at the company's annual general meeting (AGM), he noted that in partnership with BMW Motorrad, TVS will be working on design and development of additional new vehicles for the global markets.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"With a young, intelligent, thriving workforce the nation is well-positioned to leverage its advantages. I am also convinced that India can benefit from major shifts in the geo-political, geo-economic, environmental and social landscape. India can go its own way. India can overtake," Speth stated.

He noted that the company expects the domestic two-wheeler industry to continue to grow in FY25 on the back of strong economic indicators, including normal rainfall and uptick in rural demand.

"Our focus on EVs - as one of our future growth enablers - fits perfectly with our 2030 vision," he stated.

The electric vehicle segment represents a commitment to sustainable innovation, addressing environmental concerns while meeting customer demands for energy-efficient transportation solutions, Speth said.

More From This Section

Go cashless in Paris: JioFinance app forays into international segment

Vedanta hopeful to complete demerger process by year end, says CFO

Tata Motors looking to redo the Ace story with an even smaller truck

Novo Nordisk plans to introduce drug for sickle cell disease in 3-5 years

Religare Enterprises sends Burmans' open offer plea to Sebi, RBI

"To realise our vision, it is essential to align technological advancements with the strategic infrastructure development and proactive collaboration between academia, industry and government," he added.

On exports outlook forth current fiscal, Speth stated that the company expects overseas shipments of two-wheelers to see a gradual recovery after a weak performance in FY24.

The African market's improvement will be supported by a moderation in inflation due to easing of monetary situation globally, he stated.

Expansion programs in Latin America, Asean and the Middle East will add further momentum, Speth stated.

TVS is strategically expanding its international presence by strengthening distribution network across the world, he said.

In FY24, TVS announced its entry into European markets through a distribution partnership.

"A variety of EV & ICE products have been homologated in the meantime. TVSM is ready to start, now," Speth informed shareholders.

In addition, together with and in fine coordination with BMW Motorrad, the company will be working on design and development of additional new vehicles for the global markets, he said.

In April 2013, TVS and BMW had entered into a partnership to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for global markets.

"With the above factors and backed by its strong product line-up, unwavering focus on consumer delights, quality, and design the company is confident for FY25", Speth stated.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

TVS Motor posts 23% rise in Q1 net profit; faces Bangladesh 'challenge'

TVS Motor Q1FY25 results: PAT rises 23.5% to Rs 577 cr on strong demand

Stocks to watch on August 6: RIL, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, TVS Motor, ONGC

TVS Motor's sales grow by 9% to 354,140 units in July, EV sales up 61%

Here's why Honda is losing the electric two-wheeler race in Indian market

Topics :TVS MotorTVS AutomobileTVS Motor CompanyTwo-wheeler marketTwo-wheeler exportstwo-wheelers sales

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story