Eco Hotels expands into Bengaluru, to unveil 2 new hotels by early Feb

Eco Hotels and Resorts Ltd on Thursday said it has expanded into the Bengaluru market by opening a 60-room property and looks to make operational two new hotels in Kota and Nagpur by early next month.

The mid-segment hotel chain in a statement said that it has achieved a major milestone and will be entering Bengaluru, the Silicon Valley city of India, with a 60-room property under the 'EcoExpress' brand.

Eco Hotels is also gearing up to open two properties at Nagpur with 44 rooms and Kota with 63 rooms by the month-end or early February 2025, it said.

The sustainable hospitality services provider said Baroda and Aurangabad hotels are undergoing interiors and will become operational soon.

Through our expansion into fast-growing markets like Mysore, Nagpur, and Shirdi, we are strengthening our footprint as well as catering to the travel requirements of environmentally conscious hospitality, Vinod K Tripathi, Executive Chairman of Eco Hotels and Resorts said.

The new openings align perfectly with the aggressive expansion strategy the company is pursuing and the commitment to achieving profitability by March 2026, the company's CFO Vikram Doshi said.

Eco Hotels aims to operate 5000 hotel rooms in India over the next five years. The company has identified prime properties in the Western Region, including Mumbai, Goa, and Pune.