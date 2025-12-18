Home / Companies / News / USFDA issues Form 483 with five observations to Aurobindo's Pharma unit

The company is committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe, the drug firm said

Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma logo
Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were trading 0.83 per cent up at Rs 1,203 apiece on BSE | Photo: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said the US health regulator has issued a Form 483 with five observations after inspecting Andhra Pradesh-based Unit-IV of its subsidiary APL Healthcare.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspected the unit from December 8 to December 17, 2025, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

"At the end of the inspection, a 'Form 483' was issued with 5 observations which are procedural in nature, and we will respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timelines," it added.

The company is committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe, the drug firm said.

As per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Form 483 is issued to a firm's management at the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator has observed any conditions that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic (FD&C) Act and related Acts.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were trading 0.83 per cent up at Rs 1,203 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Aurobindo PharmaUSFDAHealthcare in IndiaAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

