'Worst is behind us, focus on rebuilding': IndiGo CEO's message to staff

IndiGo Airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers has told the employees that the "worst is behind us", weeks after the budget carrier witnessed widespread flight cancellations and chaos across airports in the country.

In a video message, Elbers said the airline had restored 2,200 flights on Thursday, adding that the last two weeks were "very challenging". Thanking the IndiGo staff for their efforts, Elbers added that on December 9, he announced that the airline's operations had started stabilising.

Elbers urged the employees to now focus on three things: resilience, root cause analysis, and rebuilding. Elaborating further, he said the focus of the airline is now to solidify operations and to ensure that the operations are stable as the bad weather and IROPS (Irregular Operations) season begin this week.