UST acquires MobileComm to bolster its position in telecom vertical

UST, a US-based digital transformation solutions company, has acquired MobileComm, a global telecom engineering firm, to strengthen its position in the telecommunications vertical.

UST has a strong presence in India with over 20,000 employees, out of its total headcount of about 30,000. As part of the acquisition, 1,300 employees of Dallas-based MobileComm will now be a part of UST.

MobileComm was founded in 2002 and operates across the US, India, and Canada. MobileComm supports some of the largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs) for a range of initiatives, including wireless network modernisation, 5G network rollout, network performance enhancement, RF engineering, private cellular networks, and Open RAN.

"As telco workloads move to the cloud and open networks standardise, managing complex multi-vendor, multi-technology, and multi-cloud networks have become increasingly critical to success. This strategic acquisition will enable UST to merge its deep experience in cloud and DevSecOps with MobileComm's wireless engineering capabilities, providing unique offerings for CSP customers," UST said in a statement.

"We believe this strategic move will further empower UST to continue developing our wide range of compelling solutions in the telecommunications sector. We are now better positioned to leverage our existing technologies and client relationships to expand the scope of our offerings and deliver bespoke solutions that accelerate digital transformation. UST will build upon this momentum by continuing to invest in the network engineering space," said Aravind Nandanan, general manager – Telecommunications, UST.

"UST has earned a reputation as a key driver of innovation across a number of sectors, and we are excited to join them as we look to leverage the assets and experience of MobileComm to continue building on UST's success in the telecommunications industry," said Harvinder Cheema, CEO, MobileComm.

UST has continued to grow inorganically through acquisitions and strategic investments, adding capabilities across various industry verticals. Last year, it acquired Accrete Hitech Solutions, a consulting and outsourcing company that is expected to add scale and depth to the digital product engineering portfolio of UST.