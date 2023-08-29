Home / Companies / News / Digikore Studios files draft papers with NSE Emerge for IPO plans

Visual effects (VFX) studio Digikore Studios Ltd on Tuesday said it plans to enter the primary market with an initial public offering (IPO)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Digikore has filed draft papers with the NSE's SME segment Emerge for floating an IPO, according to a statement issued by the company.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of 12.6 lakh equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 5.21 lakh equity shares.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to further enhance the company's operations, expand its capabilities, and drive its growth trajectory, the statement said.

Besides, Digikore has successfully concluded its pre-IPO funding round, it said, adding that Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the book-running lead manager to the offer.

Founded in 2000 by Abhishek More, Digikore Studios is among a select few VFX studios in the country to have worked on over 200 Hollywood films and TV series, including 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Deadpool', 'Star Trek', 'Jumanji', 'Stranger Things and Game of Thrones'.

Aug 29 2023

