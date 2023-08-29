Cashfree Payments appoints Chetan Yadav as senior VP-human resources

Cashfree Payments, a company specialising in API banking solutions and payments, announced the appointment of Chetan Yadav as senior vice-president, human resources. Yadav will be responsible for HR operations and HR strategy at the company.

The company said Yadav will look after teams such as human resources business partners, human resources operations, talent acquisition, and administration.

"His (Yadav's) focus will be on driving transformational efforts through the lens of people and culture, enhancing capabilities, nurturing leadership, and aligning HR processes," the company said in a statement.

During his previous stint, Yadav worked as a chief human resources officer at Skill-Lync, an ed-tech platform.

"As we continue to innovate for the payment ecosystem, we are delighted to welcome Chetan to the Cashfree Payments' leadership suite. His outstanding journey, demonstrated capabilities, and experience in expanding tech companies and handling HR functions make him a fantastic addition to our business as we scale to the next phase of our growth story," said Akash Sinha, co-founder and chief executive officer at the company.

Earlier this year, the company appointed Ramkumar Venkatesan as chief technology officer, Arun Tikoo as chief business officer, Parveen Kumar as vice-president - operations and Vijay Ravisekar as vice-president - product management.

This month, the company announced that its verification suite had processed over 400 million user identity verifications in FY23, a 57 per cent year-on-year increase.

The company said that it processes over 1 million verification requests daily, reducing operational time by 85 per cent and costs by 75 per cent.

Cashfree Payments also recently announced the rebranding of its subsidiary Zecpe to Ecom360. This entity focuses on addressing the end-to-end growth challenges faced by direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses.

The company claims to have over 50 per cent market share in payment processors in the country. It is integrated with e-commerce and fintech platforms such as Shopify, Wix, PayPal, Amazon Pay, Paytm, and Google Pay.