IIM-Calcutta director resigns; second to do so in 2 years: Report

Uttam Sarkar is understood to have cited 'personal reasons' for his resignation

BS Reporter Kolkata
Uttam Sarkar

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
Uttam Sarkar, the director of Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C), has resigned over differences with the board chairperson, the Indian Express reported on Tuesday

Sarkar is the second IIM-C director to resign before completing a five-year term. According to the newspaper, Sarkar resigned over differences with the board three years ahead of the end of the end of his term. The resignation is yet to be accepted and the institute’s board of governors is scheduled to meet on September 8 to discuss it.

The exact nature of differences between the two sides is not known, but important projects like hostel expansion to increase student capacity were said to be stalled. In his resignation letter, Sarkar is understood to have cited "personal reasons" for his resignation.

Sarkar was appointed as the director of the oldest IIM in August 2021 after the controversial exit of his predecessor, Anju Seth. Seth resigned as director in March 2021, a year before the end of her term and after a row with the board.

According to reports earlier, Seth had accused IIM-C chairperson Shrikrishna G Kulkarni of infringing on her executive powers. The board was understood to have accused her of improper conduct.

A conflict between IIM-C faculty and Seth over her work style surfaced within the first 6-7 months of her appointment.

When Sarkar was appointed director, chairperson Kulkarni had said in a statement, “Professor Sarkar knows IIM Calcutta intimately, its history, culture and the aspirations of its large body of faculty, students, alumni, staff, Board, and all stakeholders.”

Sarkar is acutely aware of “what needs to be done and how it must be done” to help IIM Calcutta achieve its global aspirations," he had said.

Sarkar, a professor at the Management Information Systems Group at the IIM, was selected after what the institute said was a “very rigorous search process” spanning several months. 

Topics :IIM Calcuttaboard of directorsBusiness schoolsMBA programmes

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

