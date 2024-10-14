Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Ericsson wins multi-billion dollar 5G equipment contract from Bharti Airtel

Ericsson wins multi-billion dollar 5G equipment contract from Bharti Airtel

This comes after Ericsson got part of a $3.6 billion contract last month for selling 5G equipment to India's Vodafone Idea. It shared the contract with Nokia and Samsung

Airtel
That demand cushioned a slowdown in revenue from Ericsson's main U.S. market where telecom operators have been lowering spending. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters STOCKHOLM
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 3:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has received a new multi-billion dollar contract for selling 5G equipment from India's Bharti Airtel, two sources familiar with the matter said.

This comes after Ericsson got part of a $3.6 billion contract last month for selling 5G equipment to India's Vodafone Idea. It shared the contract with Nokia and Samsung.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new contracts are expected to boost Ericsson's revenue next year after seeing a big fall in contracts from India in the first half of the year.

Sales in Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India had decreased by 44% in the second quarter. Ericsson will announce its third-quarter results on Tuesday.

Much of the deployment is likely to happen next year, according to one source familiar with the matter.

Ericsson declined to comment. Airtel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More From This Section

Licious buys 'My Chicken and More' to gain physical foothold in Bengaluru

Sri Lanka's new govt reconsidering approval to Adani's power project

TAC Security teams up with Google as MASA assessor for developers

Satellite spectrum battle: Ambani calls for auction; Musk backs allocation

After Saregama, report claims Reliance eyeing stake in Dharma Productions

Shares in Ericsson rose as much as 1.8% after the Reuters story.

Demand from the Indian 5G market started to skyrocket in 2023, when sales from the region grew as much as five times, as Airtel and Jio, the telecoms unit of Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, started to scale up 5G services.

That demand cushioned a slowdown in revenue from Ericsson's main U.S. market where telecom operators have been lowering spending.

Global telecom equipment revenue had dropped 16% year-over-year in the second quarter, recording a fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit contractions, according to research firm Dell'Oro.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Apple TV Plus content coming to Airtel in India, Amazon Prime in the US

Airtel says AI system spotted 112 mn spam calls in Tamil Nadu in 12 days

Airtel detects 112 mn spam calls in Tamil Nadu using AI-powered system

Airtel in talks to buy Tata Play as digital TV industry sees shake-up

Airtel CEO pens note on spam-fighting network; says crackdown will continue

Topics :AirtelEricsson

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story