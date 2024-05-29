Home / Companies / News / Varanasi, Detroit, Venice to host Toyota's $9 mn sustainability initiative

Varanasi, Detroit, Venice to host Toyota's $9 mn sustainability initiative

Varanasi faces challenges managing the influx of pilgrims and tourists, particularly regarding safety and accessibility in crowded areas

Varanasi, Detroit, and Venice have been selected to host a global initiative aimed at creating sustainable transportation solutions for cities as part of the ‘Toyota Mobility Foundation’s Sustainable Cities Challenge’
Photo: Company website
Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 8:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Varanasi, Detroit, and Venice have been selected to host a global initiative aimed at creating sustainable transportation solutions for cities as part of the ‘Toyota Mobility Foundation’s Sustainable Cities Challenge’. The initiative is a $9 million programme that will see these three cities collaborate with innovators to develop and implement new mobility solutions.

The cities, located in the United States, India, and Italy, were chosen from a shortlist of 10 cities announced in November 2023. Over 150 cities from 46 countries entered the challenge after the call to cities was first launched in June 2023. The list was gradually narrowed down to 10 and then to the final 3 cities based on the intensity of the mobility challenges they faced and their potential for impactful solutions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Varanasi faces challenges managing the influx of pilgrims and tourists, particularly regarding safety and accessibility in crowded areas. Their challenge will focus on creating data-driven solutions that improve mobility in the old city.
Detroit is looking to showcase its commitment to sustainable transportation. Their challenge will target the Eastern Market, a major food distribution centre, aiming to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and identify cost-effective clean freight technologies. Venice, famous for its canals, is also grappling with modern mobility issues. The city, with a significant population living on the mainland, seeks solutions to encourage residents to utilise existing sustainable transportation options, like cycling and electric public transport. These three cities will be inviting innovators worldwide to access a share of $3 million.

The selection parameters for the challenge related to safe city mobility include the intensity of problems faced, geographical diversity, government and civic department participation, global innovation potential, and commitment to sustainable solutions. Overall, the selection parameters aim to identify cities that not only have significant mobility challenges but also demonstrate a strong potential for impactful and sustainable innovations through global and local collaborations.

The three cities will launch their individual challenges over the next two months, inviting innovators worldwide to develop solutions. Selected proposals will be tested and implemented with support from city authorities.

Speaking on this, Pras Ganesh, executive programme director, Toyota Mobility Foundation, stated, “We are passionate about the freedom of mobility, and the opportunities that such mobility can unlock for individuals and communities. With like-minded partners such as World Resources Institute and Challenge Works, we seek out innovative solutions to overcome the barriers that hinder these opportunities.”

Also Read

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched in India: Check price, features & more

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

President, chairman of scandal-hit Daihatsu unit to step down, says Toyota

LS polls: Why PM Modi will file nomination from Varanasi around 11:40 am

Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi files nomination papers from Varanasi

Consulting firm PwC to be largest customer of OpenAI's enterprise product

PMI Electro Mobility faces subsidy fraud allegations under FAME scheme

Reliance Retail's JioMart to deliver groceries in 30 mins from next month

Cost of living doesn't influence compensation packages: KPMG Survey

Adani Energy Solutions seeks shareholders' nod to raise Rs 12,500 crore

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :VaranasidetroitToyota

First Published: May 29 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story