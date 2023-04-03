VE Commercial Vehicles posts 35.2% rise in sales at 11,906 units in March

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd on Monday reported a 35.2 per cent increase in sales at 11,906 units in March 2023, as compared to 8,803 units in the same month last year.

The company, a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, said Eicher branded trucks and recorded sales of 11,677 units last month, as compared to 8,581 units in March 2022, up 36.1 per cent, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales of Eicher branded trucks and buses were at 11,263 units, as against 7,929 units in March 2022, a growth of 42 per cent, while exports were at 414 units last month, down from 652 units in March 2022.

Volvo Trucks and buses posted sales of 229 units, as against 222 units in March 2022, a growth of 3.2 per cent, it said.