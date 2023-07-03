VE Commercial Vehicles reports 6.5% rise in sales at 6,715 units in June

VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd on Monday reported a 6.5 per cent growth in sales at 6,715 units in June 2023.

The company, a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 6,307 units in June 2022, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) said in a statement.

Eicher branded trucks and buses recorded sales of 6,527 units last month as against 6,185 units in June 2022, a growth of 5.5 per cent, it added.

In the domestic market, sales of Eicher branded trucks and buses grew by 12.4 per cent to 6,277 units as compared with 5,584 units in the corresponding month last year.

Exports of Eicher branded commercial vehicles were at 250 units last month, down from 601 units in the year-ago period.

Volvo trucks and buses recorded sales of 188 units in June 2023 over 122 units in June 2022, representing a growth of 54.1 per cent, the company said.