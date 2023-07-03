Audi sales nearly double in H1 of CY2023 on surge in premium car demand



The company reported delivering 3,474 new cars in the January to June period, marking a surge from the 1,765 units sold during the same period in the previous year. German automobile maker Audi India said its sales almost doubled in the first half of calendar 2023 riding on higher demand for premium cars. Audi Approved: plus, the company's pre-owned car business, also grew at 53 per cent year on year for the same period.



Audi's pre-owned business too is doing well. “Our performance in the first half of the year, despite supply challenges and rising input costs, has laid the foundation for a successful second half of the year. Our electric range will soon witness a new model, the Audi Q8 e-tron and we are confident of continued success in this segment,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.