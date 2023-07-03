Home / Companies / News / Audi sales nearly double in H1 of CY2023 on surge in premium car demand

Audi sales nearly double in H1 of CY2023 on surge in premium car demand

Pre-owned business grows 53% YoY; company starts initiative for EV owners that gves them acccess to multiple electric partners on a single app

Anjali Singh Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 3:52 PM IST
German automobile maker Audi India said its sales almost doubled in the first half of calendar 2023 riding on higher demand for premium cars. Audi Approved: plus, the company's pre-owned car business, also grew at 53 per cent year on year for the same period.
The company reported delivering 3,474 new cars in the January to June period, marking a surge from the 1,765 units sold during the same period in the previous year.

“Our performance in the first half of the year, despite supply challenges and rising input costs, has laid the foundation for a successful second half of the year. Our electric range will soon witness a new model, the Audi Q8 e-tron and we are confident of continued success in this segment,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.
Audi's pre-owned business too is doing well.

Currently operating with 23-plus facilities across major hubs in the country Audi India aims to get 27-plus pre-owned car facilities by the end of 2023.
Audi India recently introduced an initiative for electric vehicle (EV) owners called ‘Charge my Audi’ on the ‘myAudiConnect’ app. This provides Audi e-tron customers with access to multiple electric vehicle charging partners via a single app. At present, over 750 charge points are available to Audi e-tron owners on the platform, with more expected to be added in the upcoming months.

Topics :Audiautomobile industry

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 3:52 PM IST

