Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

The board of directors of mining company Vedanta Ltd will consider and approve an interim dividend in its meeting scheduled today. The company informed the bourses about the meeting and its agenda in a filing.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") is proposed to be scheduled on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, to consider and approve the Fifth Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2022-23," the company said.

If successful, this would be the fifth interim dividend declared by the company this year. Vedanta declared a total interim dividend of Rs 81 per share in its previous four dividend payouts.

The company has fixed April 7 as the dividend record date for the fifth dividend under consideration.

"Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Friday, April 7, 2023," the company said in the filing.

Vedanta dividend amount

In FY23, Vedanta issued its first interim dividend worth Rs 31.50 per share in May 2022. The second interim cash dividend was Rs 19.50, issued in July.

The third interim cash dividend of Rs 17.50 per share was announced in November. The fourth such dividend worth Rs 12.50 per share was announced on February 3, 2023. This took the total dividend payout to Rs 81.

Vedanta share price

The share price of Vedanta was trading in the red on Tuesday. According to BSE, the Vedanta share price was Rs 272 as of 11:50 AM. On NSE, the share price was Rs 271.75.