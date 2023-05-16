Home / Companies / News / Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

VFSL is a joint venture between India's Vedanta Group and Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn). The two have 63 and 37 per cent stake in the company, respectively

BS Web Team New Delhi
Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 11:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The centre is ready to approve the plans of the Vedanta-Foxconn joint venture to make semiconductor chips, a report in The Economic Times (ET) said. Senior government officials told the newspaper that this would be done under the aegis of the $10-billion India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).
With this plan, the government plans to establish India as a global hub for semiconductor manufacturing. The official was quoted in the report as saying, "Their plan is for fabrication of 40 nm (nanometre) chips — there are some conditions they need to fulfil. We are going to approve it."

To this end, Vedanta Foxconn Semiconductors Limited (VFSL) has signed agreements with two companies, GlobalFoundries and STMicroelectronics, to facilitate technology transfer. The report said the details of these two companies have been submitted to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).
Additionally, the government has directed VFSL to submit details of the "binding technology transfer agreement" with either of the two companies, the official aware of the developments said.

IT Ministry is the nodal ministry to oversee ISM. The ministry has suggested that GlobalFoundries and STMicro acquire a stake in VFSL. The two companies have responded positively to the suggestion, and their proposal is awaited.
VFSL is a joint venture between India's Vedanta Group and Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn). The two have 63 and 37 per cent stake in the company, respectively. 

The company is initially looking to invest Rs 66,000 crore to set up a semiconductor manufacturing facility at Dholera in Gujarat. The joint venture has planned a total of Rs 1.54 lakh crore in investments for the Dholera facility.

Also Read

India's semiconductor market to touch $64 bn by 2026: Counterpoint-IESA

TVS Electronics up 18% on heavy volumes, hits 52-week high in weak market

Govt clears Rs 357 cr for Foxconn under PLI scheme for phone manufacturing

Indian Semiconductor Mission: Centre invites more companies to set up units

Centre announces $2 bn investment in Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory

Apple to not make iPads, Mac PCs but may manufacture AirPods in India

Dumping other banks, Warren Buffett recommits to Bank of America stocks

Shopping from Amazon may get costlier as platform hikes seller commission

Foreign VC investors cut telecom allocations by 97% since 2018-19

Go First backs emergency arbitration in dispute with Pratt & Whitney

Topics :Vedanta Foxconnsemiconductor industryPLI schemeBS Web ReportsHon Hai Precisionsmartphone industry

First Published: May 16 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story