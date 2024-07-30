Vedanta gets secured creditors' nod for demerger into six companies

Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta on Tuesday said it got approval from the majority of its secured creditors for the demerger of the company into six independent companies.

The Anil Agarwal-helmed firm will now seek approval from an Indian tribunal, it said in a press release, after 75% of secured creditors gave their go-ahead.

Why it matters

Agarwal tried unsuccessfully to take Vedanta private in 2020, while his latest attempt to trim down the parent company's debt last year by getting its unit, Hindustan Zinc, to buy some of the debt-laden firm's zinc assets in a $2.98 billion deal faced opposition from the Indian government.