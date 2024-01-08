Home / Companies / News / Vedanta joins global body International Aluminium Institute as member

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Ltd, is the country's leading producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23

Vedanta Resources
Vedanta Aluminium on Monday said it has joined global primary aluminium industry body International Aluminium Institute as its newest member.

"We are thrilled to be joining the International Aluminium Institute (IAI) towards strengthening our unwavering commitment to advancing sustainability within the aluminium industry.

"In this pursuit, we are also focused on leveraging the latest innovations and technology to enhance our operations," Vedanta Aluminium CEO John Slaven said.

Set up in 1972, the current IAI membership includes the leading bauxite, alumina and aluminium companies, globally.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Ltd, is the country's leading producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India's aluminium i.e., 2.29 million tonnes in FY23.

