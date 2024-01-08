MakeMyTrip launches 'Beaches of India' campaign after India-Maldives row

MakeMyTrip has announced the launch of its "Beaches of India" campaign on Friday following a surge of 3,400 per cent increase in searches for Lakshadweep on its platform, the company stated through a post on its official page on X (formerly Twitter). Searches for the island shot up following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Union Territory on January 2 and 3.

MakeMyTrip stated in its post that it would soon be releasing offers and discounts for Indian travellers to explore India's beaches. The post read, "This interest in Indian beaches has inspired us to launch a 'Beaches of India' campaign on the platform with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travellers to explore the country's stunning beaches. Keep watching this space!"

NewsFlash: We have observed a 3400% increase in on-platform searches for Lakshadweep ever since Honorable PM’s visit.



This interest in Indian beaches has inspired us to launch a 'Beaches of India' campaign on the platform with offers and discounts to encourage Indian travellers… — MakeMyTrip (@makemytrip) January 8, 2024

Earlier in the day, EaseMyTrip, another online travel platform also announced that it would be releasing "crazy special-offers" to promote Lakshadweep islands. The post by co-founder Prashant Pitti also stated that, "Water & beaches of Lakshadweep are as good as Maldives/Seychelles."

PM Modi's trip to Lakshadweep and row with Maldives

During the visit, PM Modi tweeted stunning photographs of Lakshadweep beaches, including one of the prime minister snorkelling. The prime minister thanked the island for its hospitality and praised its beauty, which drew criticism from Maldivian politicians who mocked the PM as well as India's tourism industry.

The Prime Minister's post read, "Recently, I had the opportunity to be among the people of Lakshadweep. I am still in awe of the stunning beauty of its islands and the incredible warmth of its people. I had the opportunity to interact with people in Agatti, Bangaram and Kavaratti. I thank the people of the islands for their hospitality. Here are some glimpses, including aerial glimpses from Lakshadweep..."

Following this, many politicians in Maldives blatantly responded that India's tourism could not compete with the island nation. Politician Zahid Rameez, a council member of the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), questioned, "How can they provide the service we offer?" Adding that the comparison was "delusional."

A derogatory post (which was later removed) by Mariyam Shiuna, Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, wrote, "What a clown. The puppet of Israel Mr. Narendra diver with life jacket."

The Government of Maldives denounced these comments, stating that these comments were personal views and "do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives."

However, "Boycott Maldives" hashtag has already started trending on X, with many celebrities Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, and John Abraham joining the campaign and asking people to visit Lakshadweep instead of Maldives.

