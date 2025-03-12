After Airtel, Reliance Jio inks pact with SpaceX for Starlink internet

Reliance Jio plans to offer Starlink solutions through its retail stores and online platforms.

Under this partnership, Jio's extensive presence as the world’s largest mobile operator by data traffic and Starlink’s leadership in low Earth orbit satellite technology will be utilized to provide reliable broadband connectivity across India, including its most remote and rural areas.

"This agreement, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorisations to sell Starlink in India, enables Jio and SpaceX to explore how Starlink can extend Jio’s offerings and how Jio can complement SpaceX’s direct offerings to consumers and businesses," the company said in a statement.