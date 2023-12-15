Vedanta Resources is prioritising cash flows from future asset sales: S&P

Vedanta Resources is prioritising cash flows from future asset sales at Vedanta Ltd and brand fees to its latest private credit facility, and not to all creditors, analysts with rating agency S&P Global noted on Friday.

On December 13, Vedanta Resources proposed a new liability management exercise for three of its US dollar-denominated bonds totalling $3.8 billion. The company proposed to meet these obligations through using a mix of cash (upfront payment of $1.25 billion) and new bonds. S&P in a call on Friday noted, the partial upfront payment is funded by an amortising private credit facility of $1.25 billion.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

An email query sent to Vedanta Resources did not receive any immediate response.

Analysts with S&P on the call noted, the new liability management exercise is not as straightforward as seen in this region or globally. They noted, “Our key consideration is that bondholders are being subordinated to the private credit facility from a cash-flow point of view.”

S&P in its presentation noted, the private credit facility has priority over the brand fee payments from Vedanta Ltd and the cash flow from future asset sales at Vedanta Ltd until $750 million of the facility has been repaid. The analysts further noted the brand fee payments from Vedanta as a proportion of Vedanta Resources' standalone cash flow is estimated at 40-50 per cent, “which will not be available to bondholders,” the analyst noted.

Similarly, they noted, “Cash flows from asset sales (at Vedanta) will be prioritised to the private credit facility, and not all creditors.” The conglomerate has earlier stated plans to sell Vedanta’s iron ore and steel assets.

In the presentation, S&P noted, the new terms of the extended bonds allow contractual access to brand fee for those initially due in January 2024 and March 2025 bonds only after the private credit facility is repaid.