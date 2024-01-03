Home / Companies / News / Vedanta's aluminium production rises to 599,000 tonnes in Oct-Dec quarter

Vedanta's aluminium production rises to 599,000 tonnes in Oct-Dec quarter

In a regulatory filing, Vedanta said its production of saleable iron ore in Karnataka was flat at 1.4 million tonnes in the third quarter of this fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 9:55 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said its total aluminium production rose 6 per cent to 5,99,000 tonnes in the third quarter of the current financial year.

The company's aluminium output stood at 5,66,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

At Zinc International, the total mined production declined 40 per cent to 41,000 tonnes in the December quarter compared to 69,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Vedanta said its production of saleable iron ore in Karnataka was flat at 1.4 million tonnes in the third quarter of this fiscal.

The production of pig iron was higher at 2,03,000 tonnes in the latest December quarter compared to 2,00,000 tonnes in the same period a year ago.

According to the filing, the production of saleable steel increased 11 per cent to 3,41,000 tonnes due to improved operational efficiency and availability of blast furnaces.

It was at 3,06,000 tonnes in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

