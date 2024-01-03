Home / Companies / News / Net advances of IndusInd Bank rise 20% to Rs 3.26 trillion in Q3 FY24

Net advances of IndusInd Bank rise 20% to Rs 3.26 trillion in Q3 FY24

IndusInd Bank's growth in loans was 4 per cent in Q3 FY24 compared to the quarter ended in September 2023

Aathira Varier Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 9:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has reported a 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net advances to Rs 3.26 trillion in the third quarter of the financial year 2024, according to an exchange filing.

Sequentially, IndusInd Bank's growth in loans was 4 per cent in Q3 FY24 compared to the quarter ended in September 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Credit offtake for the fortnight ending December 15, 2023, rose by 20.1 per cent Y-o-Y to reach Rs 158.1 trillion.

Further, the total deposits surged by 13 per cent to Rs 3.70 trillion in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from Rs 3.25 trillion in the year-ago period.

The deposits in the industry grew by 14.1 per cent from the year ago for the fortnight ending December 15, 2023, to Rs 198.8 trillion.

Retail Deposits and Deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1.65 trillion as of December 31, 2023, as compared to Rs 1.57 trillion as of September 30, 2023.

The CASA Ratio of the bank was at 38.5 per cent as compared to 42 per cent as of December 31, 2023.

Separately, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank posted a 27 per cent improvement in its gross loan book to Rs 27,791 crore from Rs 21,895 crore on December 31, 2022.

The loan book includes Inter Bank Participation Certificates (IBPC)/Securitization of Rs 1,596 crore as on December 2023 as compared to Rs 1,619 crore as on December 2022.

The deposit of the small finance bank was 29 per cent growth up at Rs 29,869 crore from Rs 23,203 crore in the same quarter last year.

CASA ratio of the bank dropped down to 26.2 per cent from 25.3 per cent.

Also Read

IndusInd Bank Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 30%, gross bad loans at 1.94%

IndusInd Bank launches 'virtual commercial card' for cross-border payments

PSBs stepping up recovery of bad loans to meet FinMin's 40% target: Report

Bank credit growth to dip to 13-13.5% this year from 15.9% in FY23: CRISIL

Q3 FY24 report card: Bank CASA continues to remain under pressure

Govt scraps sale of Salem plant; 3rd SAIL unit's privatisation put on hold

Akasa Air inducts two new Boeing aircraft, total fleet rises to 22

Dr Reddy's Laboratories acquires women's health brands from MenoLabs

2024 to be 'good year' for smartphone industry: Xiaomi India President

CMS Info Systems reports 9.3% growth in retail consumption trends

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IndusInd BankBanking sectorBank loanscredit growth

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story